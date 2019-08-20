|
James D. Shores, age 79 of Plano, IL passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. He was born on January 20, 1940 in Virden, IL the son of Ervin and Hannah (English) Shores.
James was united in marriage on September 28, 1963 in Glenarm, IL to Joann Darling and they spent the next 55 happy years together. Mr. Shores was a Tool and Die Maker, for many years, at Wesco in Aurora, IL. He enjoyed golfing with his family and many friends. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
Jim is survived by his wife, Joann Shores of Plano, IL; his children, Pamela Davis of Hinckley, IL and Rodney (Kathy Plante) Shores of Plano, IL; his grandchildren, Austin Ricketts, Katlynn and John Davis, Emma Shores, and Cleary Armstrong; his siblings, Ervin Shores, Robert (Barbara) Shores, Sandy Johnson, Sharlene Parsons, Jerry (Vickie) Shores, and Nancy (Bob) Dukocher; also many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Hannah Shores.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1010 West South Street, Plano, IL with Pastor Steven Saunders, officiating. Interment will follow in the Little Rock Township Cemetery in Plano, IL.
Friends may visit from 4:00 until 8:00 pm on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Funeral Home in Plano, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 552-7211.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 20, 2019