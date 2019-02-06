James E. Cook, 78, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019 in Aurora. He was born the son of Robert and Madeline Cook on October 7, 1940 in Aurora. James was known by many as "cookie" in the Aurora area. He loved to golf, play rummy, enjoyed a good game of bingo, going fishing, and most importantly loved to play the slot machines. He was a proud Marmion Academy graduate and dedicated parishioner who attended church services every Sunday. He was a wonderful social butterfly who enjoyed a lifetime membership with the Moose and Tiger clubs. James will be missed by many friends and family members. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Devine Hospice for their excellent care.James is survived by his brothers Charles (Kathleen) Cook and Jack (Betty) Cook; sister-in-law Linda (Greg) Franklin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. James was preceded in death by both of his parents; his loving wife of 43 years Susann; and brothers Robert Cook and infant Eugene Cook. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make a donation to the in memory of James. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to Holy Angels Catholic Church at 10:30 AM; Visitation will be held Friday, February 8, 2019, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for James' family. Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019