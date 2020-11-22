1/2
James Edward DeHainaut
1943 - 2020
James Edward DeHainaut, 77, of Casa Grande, AZ, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born June 22, 1943 in Oak Park, IL, son of the late Leonard J and Dorothy A. DeHainaut.

He graduated from Kelvyn Park High School in 1961 and shortly joined the Air Force until 1966. It is in the Air Force that he learned to be an Aircraft Mechanic which led him to work with the following employers, International Harvester/Navistar and Burrell Coulour.

Jim enjoyed bowling, collecting and shooting guns, ice cream, his dog Wilson, a good steak (never with A-1), collecting Native American Art, reading and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie; daughters, Jenifer (Jay) Mahon and Aimee (Mike) Jacobs; step-daughter, Yvonne (Jim) Selle; grandchildren, Evan Mahon, Ryan Mahon, Dylan Mahon, Sarah Prestage, Teagan Jacobs, Justin Selle, Jarod Selle, Tiffany Selle, Jake Selle and Luke Selle; nephew, Scott (Melanie) DeHainaut.

Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard E. DeHainaut.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2 PM – 7 PM with private military honors following the visitation at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506.

Due to COVID restrictions, only 10 people are allowed at one time in the chapel. Masks are required. We ask when family and friends have paid their respects to exit the chapel so the rest of the family and friends have a chance to pay their respects as well.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com 630-897-9291.


Published in Beacon News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
NOV
27
Service
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Memories & Condolences

Not sure what to say?

