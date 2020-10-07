James Garland

James "Jim" J, Garland, 71, of Centrall, IL, formerly of Aurora, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. He was born January 29, 2020 in Aurora, IL.
Jim was a proud father, adored by his only daughter Chrissy and his grandson Blake.
Jim grew up in Aurora, IL and attended East High. He worked as a Pipefitter in the Chicagoland area most of his life. He retired from Ruddy Brothers and was part of Pipefitters 597 & 501 for over 50 years.
After retirement Jim moved near Springfield, IL. He developed a love for horses and the sport of harness racing. Jim loved to travel, meeting new people wherever he went. Throughout his life he had many fond memories vacationing with family and friends. Jim lived life to the fullest, known by many for his outgoing personality that lit up the room when he entered. One of a kind man, that Jim Garland! You will never be forgotten.
He is survived by his daughter, Christina "Chrissy" Anderson; his grandson, Blake Anderson; two brothers, Robert Garland, Michael Garland; his sister, Patricia (Donald) Murray; seven nieces and nephews, Mike Garland, Joe Garland, Tom Garland, Brian Garland, Megan Garland, Katie Murray, and Adam Murray.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lorraine (Adams) Garland; his former wife, Kim Kayzar.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 4:30 PM at the DALEIDEN MORTUARY; Fr. Theodore Haggerty, OSB will officiate. Interment will be private.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic protocols, visitors are asked to pay their respects to the family for only a few minutes and exit the funeral home in a timely fashion. Social distancing and face masks are required for those in attendance.
