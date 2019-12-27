Home

Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home
606 East Arnold Road
Sandwich, IL 60548
(815) 786-2165
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home
606 East Arnold Road
Sandwich, IL 60548
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home
606 East Arnold Road
Sandwich, IL 60548
James Howard Lemke


1954 - 2019
James Howard Lemke Obituary
James Howard Lemke, Sr., 65, of Earlville, IL passed away December 24, 2019 at OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota. He was born January 26, 1954 in Sandwich, IL, the son of Howard S. and Clarabelle M. (Englert) Lemke. He Married Alice M. Bertrand on April 23, 1976 in Somonauk, IL. James was a former member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Sandwich and the DeKalb County Civil Defense. He drove a truck for Hintzsche/Helena for about 30 years and was a floor guard at Sandwich Skating Rink. Jimmy enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling to different states. He loved spending time with his family, especially playing with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Alice of Earlville, IL; four children, James (Malia) Lemke, Jr. of SC, Jesse (Angela) Lemke of KY, Justin Lemke of Earlville, IL, and Amanda (Marc) Stallings of Mendota, IL; nine grandchildren, Grace Lemke, Jason, Jonathan, Liam Lemke, Ayden, Carter, and Cullen Stallings, Belle (Tyler) Holder, and Cody Merritt; one great grandchild, Robin; two uncles, Laverne Englert and Duwayne Englert both of Collinsville, IL; his niece, Christina (David) McCoy of NE; his nephew, Aron (Samantha) Coit of NE; many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home in Sandwich. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the funeral home in Sandwich. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com

Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home at 606 E. Arnold Rd. in Sandwich, IL 60548 815-786-2165
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 27, 2019
