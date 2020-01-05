|
|
James J . Broski, 77, of Aurora, passed away January 1, 2020, surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born on August 10, 1942 the son of Joseph F. and Mary (Popp) Broski in Aurora, Illinois.
Jim was a participant of Keeler and Thompson Center for 20 plus years where he experienced many happy times. James enjoyed having coffee with Ann and Pat and spending time with Dolores who rewarded him with cookies and made special memories for him. He could always count on his friend, Manny to also share happy times with him. Always special to James was Mary Ann who always made sure he had many goodies.
Jim is survived by his sister, Carol Ann who loved him as well as brother, Edward L. Broski; his caregivers, Auntie Florence Fullwood; special cousin Mendel Jones and many other cousins.
James was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; three Aunts; two Uncles; and several cousins.
Funeral services will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY at 12:00 pm
Monsignor Wilhite will officiate with interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2020 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St. Aurora, IL. 60506. (630) 631-5500.
Memorials to Association For Individual Development in Aurora, St. Rita Catholic Church and St. George Catholic Church in Aurora.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 5, 2020