James John Ahern
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of James J Ahern of Aurora on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the age of 92 years at his home at Presence Fox Knoll. Born June 12, 1928 in Chicago, IL. He attended St Leo Grammar and High School. James also served in the U.S. Army. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 68 years, Carolyn; daughter: Mary (Patrick); grandchildren: David Vester and Robyn Ahern; great-grandson: Sammie and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents: William and Amelia (Mack), and his brothers: Robert and William Jr; son: Robert. James was employed by American General Life Insurance Co for 38 years. He served many customers in the Aurora area. James also volunteered with his wife Carolyn at the Hesed House Soup Kitchen for a great number of years. He and Carolyn also enjoyed traveling the country on his motorcycle. Special thanks to his wonderful caregivers Jan and Neil, and also to the great staff at DeKalb Journeycare Hospice. A private service will be held for the family. Memorial donations may be given to Hesed House 659 River St. Aurora, IL 60506


Published in Beacon News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
