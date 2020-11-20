James Joseph Cassidy, 58, of North Aurora, passed away on November 17, 2020. He was born on April 20, 1962 to Albert J. Cassidy and Loretta E. (Kelly) Cassidy.
James was a talented artist who loved photography and painting.
He is survived by his brothers, Albert James (Therese) Cassidy, Stephen Cassidy, and William Cassidy.
Preceding him in death are his parents.
A celebration of James' life will be held on a later date.
Donations can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 17 N. State Street, #650, Chicago, Il., 60602.
