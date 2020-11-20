1/1
James Joseph Cassidy
1962 - 2020
James Joseph Cassidy, 58, of North Aurora, passed away on November 17, 2020. He was born on April 20, 1962 to Albert J. Cassidy and Loretta E. (Kelly) Cassidy.

James was a talented artist who loved photography and painting.

He is survived by his brothers, Albert James (Therese) Cassidy, Stephen Cassidy, and William Cassidy.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

A celebration of James' life will be held on a later date.

Donations can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 17 N. State Street, #650, Chicago, Il., 60602.

Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for James' family.

THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY. 220 N. Lake Street, Aurora, 630-631-5500 is assisting the family.



Published in Beacon News on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
