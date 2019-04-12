|
|
James L. Dobbins, 57, of Aurora, passed away April 3, 2019 at Presence Mercy Center. He was born August 13, 1961 in Aurora, IL the son of James Dobbins Sr., and Gertrude Sponholtz. Funeral services will be held Monday 7:00 p.m. April 15, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 12, 2019