James L. Hall, 80, of Aurora, passed away Wednesday April 3, 2019 at Presence Mercy Center. He was born November 18, 1938 in New Albany, MS, the son of the late, Carl and Flossie (Whitehead) Hall. James worked for many years at Rainbow Baking Company and also Walmart for 20 years. James is survived by his wife, Sarah L. (Davis) Hall: his daughters, Cheryl Elliott and Marschell Hall; his grandchildren, Allison, Stephanie, Lauren, Samantha and Victoria; his two great grandsons and two great granddaughters; his brother, R.L. Hall; his two sisters, Ada Bachman and Mona Mattingaly; many other family and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Glenn Hall; his granddaughter, Tiffany Hall; his four brothers, John, Dick, Floyd and Carl Hall; his two sisters, Nomie Cobb and Betty Edwards. Visitation will be held Monday 4-8 p.m. April 8, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, Il 60506. Interment will take place at Glenfiled Memorial Park, MS. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary