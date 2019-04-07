Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Pl.
Aurora, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Hall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James L. Hall Obituary
James L. Hall, 80, of Aurora, passed away Wednesday April 3, 2019 at Presence Mercy Center. He was born November 18, 1938 in New Albany, MS, the son of the late, Carl and Flossie (Whitehead) Hall. James worked for many years at Rainbow Baking Company and also Walmart for 20 years. James is survived by his wife, Sarah L. (Davis) Hall: his daughters, Cheryl Elliott and Marschell Hall; his grandchildren, Allison, Stephanie, Lauren, Samantha and Victoria; his two great grandsons and two great granddaughters; his brother, R.L. Hall; his two sisters, Ada Bachman and Mona Mattingaly; many other family and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Glenn Hall; his granddaughter, Tiffany Hall; his four brothers, John, Dick, Floyd and Carl Hall; his two sisters, Nomie Cobb and Betty Edwards. Visitation will be held Monday 4-8 p.m. April 8, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, Il 60506. Interment will take place at Glenfiled Memorial Park, MS. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now