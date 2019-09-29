Home

James M. Wilkie, 78 of Batavia, formerly of Aurora, passed away in his home on September 22nd 2019. He was born on September 18th,1941 to Murray and Helen Wilkie.

Jim was a Graduate of Aurora East High School and The College of Dupage.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

After being honorably discharged from the Navy he began a career as a barber before joining the Aurora Fire Department and FireFighters Local 99. He retired from both in 1993.

Jim was United in marriage to his loving wife Susan Aldrich for over 52 years.

In retirement Jim enjoyed golfing and loved just being retired. He was also a past member of the Tiger Club, Turner Club, Phoenix Club, Luxie's and Amvets.

He was preceded in Death by his wife Susan and his parents Murray and Helen.

He is survived by his sons James M. of Batavia and Jon W. of Myrtle Beach SC and his brother William (Elizabeth) of Batavia.

Per Jim's request their will be no visitation or service.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 29, 2019
