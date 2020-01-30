Home

Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
6:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
James Michael Mrazek


1964 - 2020
James Michael Mrazek Obituary
James Michael Mrazek, age 55, of Yorkville, IL passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born on November 12, 1964 in Naperville, IL the son of Robert C. and Sandra Mrazek. James was employed for many years as an asphalt installer. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, and cousin who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Sandra Mrazek of Yorkville, IL; his brothers, Robert C. Mrazek Jr., of Aurora, IL and Daniel Mrazek of Downers Grove, IL; his nieces, Hannah and Cassandra Mrazek; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, IL. Interment will be private. Friends may visit from 1:00 PM until the Hour of Service on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home in Yorkville, IL. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 30, 2020
