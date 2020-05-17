James O. Campbell, 81, of Aurora, passed away on May 14, 2020. He was born on May 21, 1938 in Imboden, Arkansas, the son of the late Wilma O. and Ina L. (Davis) Campbell.
James worked at Barber-Greene for 17 years before working at East Aurora School District #131, retiring in 2003. His favorite pastimes were woodworking and fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Campbell; Mary's son, Kevin (Stephanie) Fournier, who he raised from 7 years of age; his children, Kimberly (Danny) Joyner, Melissa (Marc) Falco and James Campbell, Jr; 13 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; his brother, Robert Campbell and his sisters, Shirley Schneider and Peggy Thayer.
James was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Campbell and his daughter, Deanna Powell.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 10 A.M. until the service hour of 11 A.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506. The service will be livestreamed, please look at his webpage for link on Thursday. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in Beacon News on May 17, 2020.