James Owen Buchanan, Sr., age 79, of Oswego, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born March 15, 1940 in Greentop, MO, the son of Henry Dolph and Edith Pearl nee Riley Buchanan.
Prior to his retirement, James worked as a supervisor for Western Electric Company in Montgomery, IL. He was of the Christian faith and in his younger years enjoyed playing softball, bowling, and riding motorcycles. He was a golf enthusiast, an avid reader, gardener, joke teller, and a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years Pearl Jean Buchanan, children Debbie (Lance) Wolfe, Jim (Jennifer) Buchanan, Jr., Lisamarie Green, Stacia (Benjamin) Shafer, Malia (Christopher) Nelson, Destiny (David Wachter) Buchanan, 17 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and a brother Arthur (Jacetta) Buchanan.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1:00 PM until a memorial service at 4:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. Memorials may be made to The . For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 1, 2020