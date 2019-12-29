|
James P. "Jim" Geminn, Sr., age 72, Vietnam War U.S. Army veteran, a resident of Aurora, IL since 2000, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville, IL. He was born April 11, 1947 in Chicago.
Beloved husband of the late Joyce Geminn (nee Simek) , whom he married June 15, 1969 and who preceded him in death on June 20, 2004, loving father of James P. "Jim" (Lisa) Geminn of Plainfield, IL and Joy (Steve) Ragsdale of Aurora, adored grandfather of?Ashley Geminn; Abby, Kyle and Katie Ragsdale, devoted son of the late Hugo and Corine (nee McElhaney) Geminn, dear brother of Ron (Jan) Geminn of Huntley, IL, the late Trish (the late Rocky) Keller and the late Tim (Jane) Geminn, fond brother-in-law, cousin, uncle and friend of many. Jim will be dearly missed by his Golden Retriever, Shadow.
Jim grew up on Chicago's North Side and was a 1965 graduate of Roosevelt High School. He served with the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 during the Vietnam War and was employed by Sommers? & ?Fahrenbach, a printing firm in Chicago, from 1969-1994. He was a member of Annunciation B.V.M. Catholic Church in Aurora and was a life member of Overseas VFW Post 1197, Batavia, IL.
Jim enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening and auto racing. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and loved to entertain. Jim will be remembered as "the life of the party".
Visitation Friday, January 3, 2020, 4:00 - 8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville, IL.
Services will begin Saturday, January 4, 9:00 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Annunciation B.V.M. Catholic Church, 1820 Church Rd, Aurora, IL with Rev. Patrick Gillmeyer officiating.
Interment: Marywood Cemetery, Aurora.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory can be made to: Naperville Responds for Our Veterans, 210 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540, (331) 684-7899, nrfov.org
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 29, 2019