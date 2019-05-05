James R. Campbell, age 54, of Sandwich, IL, passed away after a courageous two year battle with cancer on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 28, 1965 in Aurora, IL, the son of Ross and Joann (Kartheiser) Campbell. He was a member of the Sandwich Moose Lodge #1016. He was a loving father, son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his friends and family.He is survived by his children, Carli Campbell of Scottsdale, AZ and Ross Campbell of Scottsdale, AZ; his mother, Joann Campbell of Sandwich, IL; his brother, Dudley (Annie) Campbell of Scottsdale, AZ; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Diane and Larry Vermeland of Sandwich, IL; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kelly and Rob Hoffert of Manteno, IL; his dog companion, Chewey; his nieces, Katherine and Abigail Campbell of Scottsdale, AZ, Samantha (Dustin) Taranda of Frankfort, IL; his nephew, Robbie (Crystal) Hoffert of Palm Harbor, FL; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.He was preceded in death by his father, Ross Campbell and his former wife, Wendy Campbell; grandparents, Julius and Jennie Karthieser; and Wilbur and Gladys Campbell.A private Funeral Service will be held.Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, (815)786-6461 or www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 5, 2019