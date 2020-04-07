|
|
James R Leweck of Aurora, IL passed away Sunday, April 5th, 2020 at Amita Mercy Hospital. He was born on January 16, 1937, Aurora, IL, the son of John P. and Mary M. (Featherstone) Leweck.
Jim was a US Air Force veteran. He graduated from The University of Iowa, loved school and basketball. He was a devoted member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church.
He enjoyed watching Iowa basketball and volunteering for veterans. His quick wit humor and jokes always made people smile.
He is survived by his second cousin, Caryn Fisher and by friends he considered family, Jodi Reeves, Darlene Wilhelmi, Jim Elder and Robinn Blatner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John P. Leweck and Mary M. (Featherstone) Leweck.
Private graveside services will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Fr. Jerome Leake officiating.
Arrangements were handled by The Daleiden Mortuary, 220 N. Lake St. Aurora, IL. 60506. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com to leave condolences or to sign the online guest book.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 7, 2020