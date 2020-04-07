Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for James Leweck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Leweck


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R Leweck of Aurora, IL passed away Sunday, April 5th, 2020 at Amita Mercy Hospital. He was born on January 16, 1937, Aurora, IL, the son of John P. and Mary M. (Featherstone) Leweck.

Jim was a US Air Force veteran. He graduated from The University of Iowa, loved school and basketball. He was a devoted member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church.

He enjoyed watching Iowa basketball and volunteering for veterans. His quick wit humor and jokes always made people smile.

He is survived by his second cousin, Caryn Fisher and by friends he considered family, Jodi Reeves, Darlene Wilhelmi, Jim Elder and Robinn Blatner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John P. Leweck and Mary M. (Featherstone) Leweck.

Private graveside services will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Fr. Jerome Leake officiating.

Arrangements were handled by The Daleiden Mortuary, 220 N. Lake St. Aurora, IL. 60506. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com to leave condolences or to sign the online guest book.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Daleiden Mortuary
Download Now