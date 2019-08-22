|
|
Teter, James Ronald, 85, passed August 18, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Jim, formerly of Aurora, Ill., is survived by his loving wife Judy (nee Smith), son Brian (Gina), daughter Lisa Teter Dankert and three grandchildren Kristen, Brandon, and Lauren Teter. He is also survived by many others, including brothers and sisters in laws, and several nieces and nephews. After serving his country in the U.S. Navy he spent more than 40 years in the grocery retail business as a store manager with Kroger, National Tea, and A & P. He also worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation then ended his working career working with his friends at Dan's TV in Aurora, Ill. Jim was a loving father, husband and grandfather, an avid Chicago sports fan, loved spending time with his family and grandkids, as well as doing word find puzzles and enjoying television. He will be greatly missed and remembered fondly by so many friends. A Celebration of Life for Jim will be held at a later date with time and location to be determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America will be accepted in Jim's memory.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 22, 2019