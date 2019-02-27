James (Jim) Warren McLean 72, of Aurora, IL passed peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 with his family by his side. Jim was known for his big heart, generosity, and love of adventure. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife of 50 years, Pamela, whom preceded him in death. He loved entertaining his large family and friends with his quick-witted personality. A natural raconteur, Jim enjoyed being told a good joke or an enjoyable story. At his home, long walks with Jim after dinner around his pond were a nightly treat for his loved ones, where Jim was always eager to keep the conversations going. He always lived with true joie de vivre and wanted nothing less for those he loved. Jim was everyone's biggest cheerleader. Jim will now have the best view of the world with the love of his life, Pamela. They are survived by their children Ryan (Jamie) McLean, Russell (Veronica) McLean, his mother, Marie Schrock and grandchildren, Lucy, Grant, Arden and Edith. Jim was also preceded in death by his father, James McLean, and brother Michael McLean. Family will be receiving guests on Saturday, March 2 from 9:00 until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway Montgomery, IL 60538. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to at lls.org. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please go to www.dieterlememorialhome.com.630-897-1196 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary