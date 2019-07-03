Jane A. (Kurjanski) Bonk of Bristol, passed away on July 2, 2019 at her home in Bristol. She was born on May 12, 1924 in Chicago, IL., daughter of John and Anna (Piecuch) Kurjanski. Jane was employed at Lyon Metal Products for 13 years before her retirement in 1985. She was a member of the St. Peter's Alter and Rosary Society and the church choir, the American Legion Roosevelt Aurora Post 84 Women's Auxiliary, and the Blue Army. Jane had a love for cooking, crossword puzzles, sewing, reading, and knitting. Her needlepoint won many awards. Survivors include: Beverly (Dan Biank) Elleby , Susan (John) Lauder; John (Mary Ellen) and James (Estela Fernandez) ; grandchildren: Kristy (Darren) Maiman, Kory (Ruth) Elleby, Karleen (Kevin Ray) Elleby, Jacob (Corrie) Bonk, Nicole (Jason) Wahleithner, and Gregory (Jeanette Geraci) Lauder: Great-grandchildren: Lane and Clayton Elleby, Kyla Elleby-Ray, Madison and Neveah Launel, Benjamin, Michael, Annaliese, and Katherine Wahleithner, Elise and Andrew Bonk; special friends Mike and Jayni Auter, Lana Marzoyeva (her loving caregiver), and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Anna Kurjanski; Eugene, her husband of 62 years: and a daughter: Judith in infancy; two brothers and three sisters. Family will be receiving guests Friday July 5, 2019 from 4pm-8pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday July 6, 2019 at 10am at St. Peter's Catholic Church 925 Sard Ave. Burial will take place at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Aurora. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter's, Aurora, IL. 630-897-1196 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 3, 2019