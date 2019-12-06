|
AURORA, IL – Jane Ann Gunderman (Stricker), of Aurora, IL., passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. Jane is survived by her son, Raymond Jr. (Aimee); her daughter, Gina (David) Barcal; her grandchildren, Heather Picman, Raymond Gunderman III and Sage Larson; and her great-grandchildren, Caleb, Cole and Addison. Jane was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Raymond Gunderman and her parents, Joesph and Phyllis (Hill) Stricker. Jane was born in Savannah, IL., on June, 11, 1946. Jane met her husband Raymond while he was stationed in her hometown. She went away to teletyping school in Omaha, Nebraska and upon graduation, moved to Chicago to work for Western Union. Shortly after, she married Raymond in a courthouse ceremony in Chicago. Together they moved to Naperville, IL., where they raised their two children, Ray Jr. and Gina. Jane was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1975 and never let it slow her down. She was a shining example of strength and perseverance. Jane was known for her sweetness and sense of humor with an enviable dimple and a smile that could light up a room. The impact Jane has had on her friends and family are beyond measure and she will be greatly missed. We know she is sitting in front of a giant Double Diamond slot machine in heaven. Memorial donations in Jane's honor can be made to the MS Society; www.nationalmssociety.org
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019