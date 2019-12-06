Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Gunderman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Ann Gunderman


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Ann Gunderman Obituary
AURORA, IL – Jane Ann Gunderman (Stricker), of Aurora, IL., passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. Jane is survived by her son, Raymond Jr. (Aimee); her daughter, Gina (David) Barcal; her grandchildren, Heather Picman, Raymond Gunderman III and Sage Larson; and her great-grandchildren, Caleb, Cole and Addison. Jane was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Raymond Gunderman and her parents, Joesph and Phyllis (Hill) Stricker. Jane was born in Savannah, IL., on June, 11, 1946. Jane met her husband Raymond while he was stationed in her hometown. She went away to teletyping school in Omaha, Nebraska and upon graduation, moved to Chicago to work for Western Union. Shortly after, she married Raymond in a courthouse ceremony in Chicago. Together they moved to Naperville, IL., where they raised their two children, Ray Jr. and Gina. Jane was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1975 and never let it slow her down. She was a shining example of strength and perseverance. Jane was known for her sweetness and sense of humor with an enviable dimple and a smile that could light up a room. The impact Jane has had on her friends and family are beyond measure and she will be greatly missed. We know she is sitting in front of a giant Double Diamond slot machine in heaven. Memorial donations in Jane's honor can be made to the MS Society; www.nationalmssociety.org
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -