Jane Ann (Feiden) Peters, 91, of Aurora, IL passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 17, 1928 in St. Joseph, Mo to George and Margaret Feiden. She was united in marriage to Ed Peters on June 18, 1948 and they spent sixty three years together.
She was a member of the St. Anne's Society at St. Nicholas church. For many years she served as a Cub Scout Den Mother. She enjoyed reading and time spent out in nature God's first Bible, with creation.
She is survived by her six children, Sheila (Dave) White, Fr. Dan Peters, Jo (Mike) Klein, Diane (Brad) Hansen, Fred (Beth) Peters, Greg (Ellen) Peters; twenty three grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Peters, her parents, George and Margaret (McNearney) Feiden.
Jane Ann' s family would like to thank her caregiver Tina from The Neighbors Next Door for the loving care she received.
Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at St. Nicholas Church, 308 High Street, Aurora, IL 60605.
Memorial Mass will be offered Saturday, January 18, 2020 11:00 AM at St. Nicholas Church, Fr. Dan Peters will officiate with inurnment at Marywood Cemetery.
Arrangements are with THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Jane's name may be made to Hesed House, 659 S River Street, Aurora, IL 60506.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 12, 2020