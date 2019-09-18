|
|
Jane Darden BonDurant (90) of Aurora passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on August 2, 2019. She was born to Esther and Hobert Darden on January 29, 1929 and raised in Paducah, KY. She attended Western Kentucky University before meeting and marrying Joseph BonDurant Sr. her husband of 59 years. They settled in Aurora and began raising their family, becoming active in the community and their church life. Janie treasured her friendships, loving her "dear hearts" as life-long friends. Janie remained active in church and Bible studies starting at Westminster and then First Presbyterian Church. She remained active in PEO and WOW groups, first mentored as a young wife and mother, and later mentoring new wives and mothers.
Janie was preceded in her passing by her beloved husband Joe and son Joe Jr. and is survived by her sons Mark BonDurant of Aurora and Charlie (Kala) of Weddington, NC and her two granddaughters Audrey and Emily. For Janie, dear friends were very much family as well. They are cherished in her memory, as she is now cherished in theirs.
A celebration of Janie's life will be held Sunday, September 22nd at 3pm at First Presbyterian Church, 325 East Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60505 . Gifts in her memory may be designated to First Presbyterian Church.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019