Jane E. Ellis, 66, of Elburn passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home after a 16 year battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 28, 1953 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Vincent and Margaret (Gutch) Stombres. She was a dentist assistant for Dr. R.E. Lee in Aurora for many years, Dr. N. Cornada in Aurora and Dr. R.M. Lee in Batavia for 13 years. She enjoyed crafts, her collection of frog statues, and hosting parties always to make sure everyone was having a good time. As a child, Jane enjoyed ice skating and sledding at Phillips Park. As a young adult she enjoyed playing slow pitch softball in the Aurora area. And as a mother she was very active in sports and activities with both her children. A special thank you to her caregivers Sue and Maryanne for the excellent care that they provided to Jane in the last 7 months. She is survived by her husband, Michael; her daughter, Elizabeth (John) Peshia; her son, Michael (Jessica) Ellis; 4 grandchildren, Torra, Theodore, Simon and Winston; 4 brothers, John, James (Kristen), Joel (Debra) and Jeffery (Brenda) and 1 sister, Judith (Robert) Collins. She was preceded in death by her parents. Family will be receiving guests, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montgomery, IL. For guestbook or directions, please go to www.dieterlememorialhome.com
. 630-897-1196