Janet (Dano) Bassett, 81, of Surprise, AZ, formerly of Aurora, passed away on February 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on April 7, 1937. Janet graduated from West Aurora High School in 1956. She enjoyed doing art work and taking art classes. Survivors include her son, Charles Bassett; daughter, Michelle Urquidez; grandchildren, Ryan Besco and Sarah Urquidez of Phoenix, AZ; sisters, Marie (Donald) Anderson of Montgomery, IL, Joan (Joseph) Daw of Sugar Grove, IL and Carol Bodwell of Phoenix, AZ and many nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Bassett; her parents, Charles and Agnes Dano of Aurora, IL; a brother-in-law, David Bodwell of Phoenix, AZ and uncles, Jacob and Gordon Jorgensen of California. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 24, 2019