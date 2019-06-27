Janet L. Ketchledge, age 88, of Naperville, IL, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Monday, June 25, 2019 at Bickford of Oswego. She was born May 6, 1931 in Williamsport PA, the daughter of the late James Maneval and Elizabeth Mahaffy.



Prior to her retirement, she worked as an administrative assistant at Bell Laboratories. She was a frequent theater goer and loved traveling. She is survived by her children William (Tonja) Bell of FL, Randy (Sue) Bell of Sandwich, IL, grandchildren William (Melissa) Bell, Dan (Carly) Bell, Megan (A.J.) Jones, great grandchildren Riley, Leah, William Ford & Anders Bell, Brian, Rory and Finnegan Jones, daughter-in-law Ann Bell of Naperville and son-in-law Chip Gove, N.H.



She is preceded in death by her son Kevin, husband Raymond Ketchledge, father of her children Robert Bell and a sister Lois Duff.



The family of Janet would like to extend a grateful thank you to The Bickford of Oswego staff for all their great care during the last Year's of her life. Memorials may be made to , 225 Michigan Avenue, #1200, Chicago, IL 60601, American Parkinson Disease Association, Midwest Chapter, 1800 N. Main Street, #215, Wheaton, IL 60187 or National Multiple Sclerosis Society of Greater Illinois, 525 West Monroe Street, #1510, Chicago, IL 60661. Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary