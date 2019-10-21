|
Janet L. (Edwards) Olson 73, of Montgomery, Illinois passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL with her loving husband of 58 years, Larry holding her hand. Janet was born January 29, 1946 in Aurora, IL to the late Stephen and Florence Edwards. Larry and Janet were married on January 22, 1961 in Aurora. They were blessed with four daughters. Kimberly (Otto, Jr) Schulz of Aurora, Lorie (Gene) Woods of Crystal Lake, Connie (Phil) Dilling of Montgomery and Candy White of Montgomery. Over the years they have happily welcomed eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Janet is also survived by a sister Nancy (Rich) Mittman, brother in law, Gene (Tony) Olson, sister-in-law Terry Abrams and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her In-laws, Merle and Ruby Olson, a sister, Phyllis Crutchett, a brother, Don Edwards and a very Special Aunt, Elaine Ford. Janet was always the Room Parent, Brownie and Girl Scout Leader. She loved to read. She was a fantastic cook and always had the most beautifully decorated home. Family will be receiving guests on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL. A private graveside service will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora, IL. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation at www.bcrf.org or the Alzheimer's Foundation at www.alzfdn.org .
FOREVER IN YOUR HEART
Remember the good we shared,
Take time to celebrate me.
Remember the joy and love we shared,
and do not cry for me.
I know that I will miss you and you will miss me too,
but take some time to smile for me
when you are sad or feeling blue.
As you hold me in your memory
even though we are apart,
my spirit will live on
forever in your heart.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 21, 2019