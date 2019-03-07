Janice Faith Boedewig Iverson, age 76, passed peacefully into God's arms on February 27, 2019 in Oswego, IL. She was born in Aurora, IL on October 7, 1942, raised in Aurora and graduated from East Aurora High School. She will be remembered just like her middle name states, a faithful wife, a faithful mom, a faithful friend, and a woman of faith to her God above. She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Molly Boedewig. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gerald Iverson, her four sons and their wives John and Sandra, Jeff and Veronica, Jerry (too many exes to count), and James and Wendy; fifteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy, Karen, Debbie and Beth; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Family will be receiving guests on Saturday, March 9 from 10:00 am until the time of the Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 am at St Paul Lutheran 4472, 85 S Constitution Dr, Aurora, IL 60506. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary