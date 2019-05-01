Janice "Jan" Kay Kuter, 69, of Ottawa, IL passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at her home with her loving husband by her side. She was born December 3, 1949 in St. Louis County, MO, the daughter of Ira E. and Irma G. (Sutterfield) Lambert. She married Robert M. Kuter on May 27, 2011 in Ottawa, IL. Jan worked for many years as a waitress at the Country Kitchen in Somonauk and the Main Street Diner in Plano. In her free time, Jan loved creating all sorts for crafty things and painting. Her greatest joy was playing with her dogs and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband, Robert; her three children, Robbie Farmer, Adam Bines, and Ashley Bines; her two step-children, Michael Kuter and Dana Kuter; her many grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Paula. In accordance with Jan's wishes, there will be no services. Cremation Rites were accorded to Turner-Eighner Funeral Home. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.comTurner-Eighner Funeral Home at 13160 W. 34 W ~ PO Box 404 inSomonauk, IL 60552 815-498-2363 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 1, 2019