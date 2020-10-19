Janice L. Riffell, 88, of Somonauk, Illinois formerly of Aurora and Waterman, IL passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center in Shabbona, IL. She was born January 27, 1932 in Aurora IL, the daughter of John and Hazel (Howey) Pelzer. She married Jack J. Riffell on December 2, 1950 in Aurora, IL. Janice went to Bardwell School, East Aurora Junior High School and High School. She worked at United Wallpaper Company in Montgomery for 10 years, Earl Little & Sons, Inc. in Aurora for over 20 years and retired from Impact Industries in Sandwich in 1997. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by four sons, Daniel Riffell, Theodore Riffell, Timothy Riffell all of Waterman, IL and Jack Jay (Diane) Riffell of Somonauk, IL; fourteen grandchildren, Daniel, Brandon, Tiffany, Stephanie, Theodore Jr., Michael, Derrick, Tyler, Joshua, Jamie, T.J., Tyson, Troy and Jaxson; fifteen great grandchildren, Jackson, Sydney, Dylan, Danny, Uriah, Jenessa, Jakob, Ava, Jack, Marcella, Mia, Levi, Corbin, Axel, and Jonathan; one great- great grandson, Grayson; one sister, Lois Clodfelter of Minooka, IL, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; three infant children: Sandra Lynn, James William, and Joel Dean; one grandchild, Nicole Louise; one brother John (Janice) Pelzer; one daughter-in-law Julie Riffell. Memorial Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk, IL with Pastor Chris Schoon officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Somonauk. Burial will be private at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, IL. Memorials may be directed to Fox Valley Older Adults Services. For more information or to sign the online guest book go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
