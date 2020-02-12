Home

Janice Marie Head

Janice Marie Head Obituary
Janice Marie Head, 85, of Rossville GA, formerly of Aurora, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 peacefully at home.

She was born on August 6, 1934 in Kewanee IL to Lyle F and Marjorie Shoot. She spent her younger years in Manchester IA.

Janice was a kindergarten teacher in West Aurora School District 129 for over 35 years.

She is survived by her two daughters, Julie Richmond of Ooltewah TN and Jane Head of Aurora; one son, Jeffrey (Renea) Head of Rossville GA; five grandchildren, David, Jessica, Megan, Katelynn and Anthony; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband Merle, her daughter Joan Head, sister Elizabeth Schwartz and brother Lyle E Shoot.

Funeral services will be private.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 12, 2020
