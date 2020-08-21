Janine Frances Perle, 60, life long resident of Aurora, passed away August 17, 2020, at Season's Hospice in Naperville. Born April 13, 1960, she was the daughter of Peter and Mercedes (Pillatsch) Perle. Learning from her father and brother, Janine was a third generation jeweler and co-owner of Perle Jewelers in downtown Naperville. She earned her degree from Aurora University and was part of the softball championship team.
Janine loved her profession as a jeweler serving countless customers and will be missed by her family.
She is survived by her brothers, Dean Perle and Mark (Jean) Perle and sister Kathleen (Patrick) Anderson; nieces and nephews, Cortney (Timothy) Musser, Sara Perle, Alison Perle, Peter Anderson, Erin Anderson, Nathaniel Perle, Collin Perle, and Bret Perle.
Janine was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Janine's life will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN., 38105 and the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 King's Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ., 08034.