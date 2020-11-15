Jay M. Becker, 61, of Aurora passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home. He was born Octber 8, 1959 in Aurora, IL.
Jay was a graduate of St. Joseph Grade School and East Aurora High School. He was a member of the Wild Rose Club, the Phoenix Club, Turner's Club and St. George Club.
He is survived by his wife Lois (Fosen Peterson) Becker of Aurora, IL; his step-son Eric (Sarah) Peterson of Morris, IL and his step-daughter Jill (Jason) Petro of Texas; two step-grandchildren Claire Peterson and Ethan Petro; five brothers and sisters Pamela (Arleigh) Erickson of Montgomery, IL, Diane (Greg) DeRudder of Oswego, IL, John R. "Bob" (Sally) Becker of Yorkville, IL, Gary (Linda) Becker of Wisconsin, and Jane (Bret Miller) Becker of Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elaine and Robert Becker.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of Jay's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com
where you may leave condolences for Jay's family.