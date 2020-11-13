Jayne L. Taylor passed away peacefully in her home at Covenant Living at the Holmstad in Batavia, IL, on November 11, 2020. Jayne was born in Aurora, Illinois, on October 3, 1921.
Jayne was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Jeanette McGuire, her husband, David Taylor, her step son George Taylor, her step daughter Bonnie Kerr, and many beloved family members of her McGuire clan. She is survived by her step daughter Patricia Fisk and step-granddaughters, Barbara Meyers, Molly Goldman, Jenna Kerr, and their families. Jayne is also survived by many descendants of the McGuire clan including Sr. Colette Barker, O.P., Donald McGuire (daughters Terri and Mary), Richard (Wendy) Johnson, Gregory (Mary) Barker (daughter Gina), Susan (Jim) Nies, Sally (Glenn) Morrison, Mary Jo (John) McNamara, Shirley Cooper and their families. She was also loved deeply by her dear friend Sherrill Means.
Jayne's faith was a central part of her life, and she was an active member of Holy Angles Church and later of Blessed Sacrament Church. An independent woman, Jayne enjoyed her career as an executive secretary at NICOR Gas. She was a health food guru and excellent cook. She loved her visit to Ireland, but she was happiest when, later in life, she married David and became part of his loving family.
Jayne's friends and family remember her as feisty and loving. Her wit encouraged laughter, and she worked very hard to help others through charitable organizations. Later in life, Jayne had a favorite phrase of advice that she often repeated. With a nod of her head and a finger pointing at you, she'd say, "Make the best of every day." And that is just what she tried to do.
Jayne's family would like to give a special thanks to Covenant Living at the Holmstad and its devoted staff whose organization and care gave Jayne independence and security in her last five years, and to special friends who were there for Jayne when her family could not be – Sherrill Means, Ms. Shaunalia Byrd (BrightStar Caregiver), Tony and Helen Boecker, and close neighbor Stella.
A private burial service will be held at St. Joseph cemetery in Aurora.
Services are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.
Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com
where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Jayne's family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jayne Taylor's name to the Dominican Literacy Center in Aurora, IL.