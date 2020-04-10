|
Jean Ann Friebele, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Alden of Waterford in Aurora, IL. She was born on January 8, 1930 in Oak Park, IL the daughter of Robert and Mary Sophie (Wiedelman) Madsen.
Jean was a graduate of St. Charles High School in St. Charles, IL. She was united in marriage on July 9, 1949 to Edward Friebele and they spent 62 years happily together until his passing on April 3, 2011.
Jean was a loving mother and leaves to cherish her memory her son Steve (Toni) Friebele of Ohio; her daughters, Dawn Friebele of Oswego, IL, Sharon (Rod) Leifheit of Wisconsin, and Joyce (Steve) Dugan of Yorkville, IL; her six grandchildren, Jennifer Grzeskiewicz of Yorkville, IL, Jasen Hourselt of Naperville, IL, April Hourselt of Oswego, IL, Lori (Glenn) Salzman of Iowa, Lisa (Jason) Wright of Colorado, and Kristen Friebele of Colorado; her twelve great-granddaughters; and her great great-grandson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Sophie Madsen; her husband, Edward Friebele; her two brothers; and three sisters.
A private family funeral service was held. Interment took place in River Hills Cemetery in Batavia, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 10, 2020