Jean Chaplin Stickney, age 85, of Yorkville, IL died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Symphony of the Tillers in Oswego, IL. She was born February 11, 1934 in Plainfield, IL the daughter of the late George and Marcella V (Cleveland) Chaplin.
She was member of the Wheatland Presbyterian Church in Plainfield, IL and very active in the Tabatha Group knitting prayer shawls for the folks in nursing homes and hospitals. She was an avid in crafting, ceramics, gardening, and the "best" cookie baker ever. She was an active spectator in all sports her children and grandchildren participated in. She had worked for over 30 years as a waitress at the former Elmer's Dog House in Aurora, IL.
Survivors include two sons Glenn (Kemmy) Stickney of Germantown, WI, Gregg Stickney of Yorkville, IL; grandchildren Ryne, Sarah, Carlin, Katelyn, Ron (Sam); great grandchildren Keegan and Landon. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Dean Stickney, sister Betty Thompson, two brothers John and Jim Chaplin.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, January 31, 2020 from 3:00 PM until the funeral service at 7:00 PM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL. A private family graveside service will be held at the Wheatland Presbyterian Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to either
St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Crohn's/Cololitis Foundation, 2200 E Devon Avenue, #392, Des Plaines, IL 60018 or the .
For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 28, 2020