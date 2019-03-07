Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
|
Jean M. Laver of Aurora, IL passed away peacefully at Presence Mercy Medical Center March 4, 2019. Jean was born in Leona, WI to John A. and Josephine A. (Hanson) Gilligan.She was employed at BRK Electronics were she retired after twenty seven years of service. She was a loyal member of Batavia Post 1197. She enjoyed her life with her children, grandchildren and three special friends Rolf, Val and Joe.She is survived by her children, Jake (Faith) Does of Kirkland, IL, Joyce (Speedy) Benavides of Aurora, IL, Jeff (Dianne) Does of Aurora, IL; a brother, John (Jan) Gilligan; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Laver; her mother and father, her grandparents, and her mother and father-in-law; a brother, Jim Gilligan; two step brothers, and a great granddaughter.Funeral services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY; Fr. Abbot Vincent Bataille, O.S.B. will officiate with interment at River Hills Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Jean's family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 7, 2019
