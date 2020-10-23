Jean Marie Houghlin Moland formerly of Leland and Sandwich passed away on October 13 in



Carmel Indiana where she has resided the last 13 years.



Born in LaRue County, Kentucky in 1927, she married Jason Rex Moland in 1946. He preceded



her in death in addition to one son, Rex Moland and a brother Duane Houghlin.



Surviving children are; Regena Moland Slater of Carmel, IN, Brenda Moland of Lincoln,



IL and Ray Moland and wife Beth of Pekin, IL. She is also survived by sisters; Janice



Zerrilla of Ninx, MO and Marietta (Mickey) Hunt of Searcy, AR in addition to 11



grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren and numerous



nieces and nephews.



Jean attended Leland High School in Leland, IL and worked for CTS Knights in Sandwich, IL



where she retired. She was a member of Earlville, IL Eastern Star and North United Methodist



Church in Carmel, IL. She enjoyed traveling and ceramics and antiquing.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be



determined.





