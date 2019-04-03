Jean Marie Nickels, 64, of Aurora, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Alden of Shorewood. She was born August 3, 1954. Jean was a graduate of Our Lady of Good Counsel School, Aurora Central Catholic High School, Aurora College, and received her Masters at Northern Illinois University. Jean was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Good Counsel where she was active in many ministries. She worked as a cataloger at the Aurora Public Library. Jean is survived by her siblings Sister Judith A. Nickels of Aurora, Joseph J. (Katherine) Nickels, Jr. of Edgerton, WI, Joan (Dale) Hoorelbek of Aurora, Gerard J. (Karen) Nickels of Aurora, Mary Russell of Montgomery, James E. Nickels of Elmwood Park, and Thomas A. (Cynthia) Nickels of Montgomery; and the children, grand-children, and great-grandchildren of her siblings who were the light of Jean's life. Jean was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Jeanne Nickels and one great-nephew. Memorial Mass will be Friday April 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church at 10:00 AM,620 Fifth St., Aurora, IL 60506, there will be no visitation prior to the Memorial Mass. Fr. Timothy Mulcahey will officiate. Interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Due to the Lenten season, flowers are not allowed in church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean's name may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church 615 Talma St., Aurora, IL 60505. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Jean's family. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary