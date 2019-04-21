Home

The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Service
Private
Sugar Grove Cemetery
Jean Palmer Obituary
Jean Palmer passed away at Symphony of Orchard Valley on April 14, 2019. She was born on July 24, 1930 to Myron and Irma Palmer. She attended schools in Aurora and graduated from Drummond High School. Jean worked at Barber-Greene and later at Metropolitan Life Insurance. Jean was an expert bowler and golfer participating in many different leagues. She was an avid walker with her golden retriever, Rusty. Jean spent many holidays with her sister's family in Waupaca, WI, and enjoyed every visit. Jean is survived by her niece, Barb (John) Hussien and family and her nephews, Mike (Rhonda) Glass and family and Joel Glass and family. Chaplain Tim, from Apex Hospice, presided at a private graveside service at Sugar Grove Cemetery. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Sonna (Del) Glass and her nephew David Glass. Arrangements by Healy Chapel. For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 21, 2019
