Jean Patricia Chesnutt, 83, of Oswego, passed from the arms of her loving granddaughter into the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Jean ("Tish" to her family) was born on December 14, 1936 in Aurora, IL to parents Raymond and Elsie Tremain.
After graduating from Valparaiso University in 1958 with a B.S. in Education she taught for many years in Aurora School District 131. Jean married William (Bill) Chesnutt on April 4, 1959 spending the next 52 years together until Bills passing in 2011. Jean was active in a number of Women's Groups over the years through her membership in Our Savior Lutheran Church in Aurora, Valparaiso University and her interest and talent in Arts & Crafts. She made many friends as a result of her friendly and sweet personality.
Jean is survived by sons Mike (Karen) of Plano, IL, Jeff (Maggie) of Sandwich, IL and daughter Ann (Carlos Martinez) Hill of Oswego, 12 grandchildren, Scott (Georgette) Chesnutt , Megan (Chris) Janota, Jason (Victoria) Chesnutt, Glenn (Caitie) Hill, Jessica (Luke) Hildenbrand, Tom (Dana) Hill, Amanda Hill, Wesley (Melissa) Miller, Kyle (Elizabeth) Miller, Derek (Lisa) Miller, Adam (Beatriz) Martinez, Marissa (David) Uribe, and many great-grandchildren. Jean is also survived by brothers Richard Tremain of Columbus IN, David (Velda) Tremain of Yorkville, IL, Peter Tremain of Kansas City, MO, sister Gayle Marshall of Jacksonville, IL, along with many nieces and nephews and her beloved cats Tiger and Sassy.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Elsie Tremain, brother Len Tremain, husband Bill Chesnutt, sisters-in-law Dolores Tremain, MaryAnn Tremain, and cats Punky, Sissy and Big Boy.
A celebration of Jean's life shall be scheduled for a later date when family and friends can safely gather.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 31, 2020