Jean Penczek, 82, of Somonauk, IL passed away on November 30, 2019 surrounded by family at her home. She was born on June 18, 1937 in Joplin, Mo the daughter of Paul and Carrie (Nelson) Davis. Jean worked for AT&T as a Directory Assistance Operator and retired after over 20 years of dedicated service. She still met once a month with the retirees and cherished the relationships made while there. She bowled in many singles and doubles bowling leagues with friends Ernest and Joann Reickert and after many years they traded in their bowling balls for coffee cups. She and Norm loved to travel, she also enjoyed sewing, reading and time spent with family. Spoiling the grandchildren and great-grandchildren was among her favorite things to do.
She is survived by her husband Norman of 30 years; daughters, Deborah Cooper and Theresa (Fred) Bright; her other set of children, Denise (Frank) Lesniak, Michelle (John) Mikos, Douglas (Terri) Penczek; grandchildren, Christina (Jared) Adam, Michael (Carrie) Bright, Valerie, Vincent, Vance and Victor Lesniak, Candice (Reggie) Klaus, Amanda and Nicholas Mikos and Brandon McComb; sisters, Morene Baker and Maxine Troutt and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by the father of her children, George H. Cooper, Sr. and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her son George H. Cooper, Jr., husband Jack Hobbs, 2 brothers, sisters and 2 siblings in infancy.
Family will be receiving guests on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Funeral service will be on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:00 am at Dieterle Memorial Home. Interment will follow at River Hills Memorial Park, Batavia, IL.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 3, 2019