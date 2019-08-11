|
Jeanette M. Darga, 85, of Oswego, IL passed away on August 7, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on March 10, 1934 in Detroit, MI the daughter of Vincent and Mary (Gohl) Gainor. She was lovingly referred to as "Sis" by many. Her family was her pride and joy and she opened her heart and home to everyone. She loved to cook and bake and enjoyed bowling. She was a longtime member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego and volunteered at Oswego American Legion Post 675. Sis will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children; Delphine Dockery, August (Kim) Darga, Cindy (Jerry) Permenter, Joni Darga, Patti (Steve) Sikorski and Dawn (Dave) Scott; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchilren. She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Darga, and grandsons Billy Darga and Jimmy Dockery.
Family will be receiving guests on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL.
For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 11, 2019