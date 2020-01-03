Aurora Beacon News Obituaries

The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Jeanette M. Edwards Obituary
Jeanette M. (Sartor) Edwards, 85, of Aurora passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 30th. Jeanette is predeceased in death by her husband William Edwards; parents, Frank and Edna Sartor; brother, Dwayne Sartor; sisters, Mary Larson and Carol Sartor; sons, John Edwards, Richard Edwards, Randy Edwards, William Edwards, Daniel Edwards, Thomas Edwards; daughter, Dawn Paulsen; and grandson Beau Edwards.

Jeanette is survived by brother, Joseph (Sharon) Sartor; and her grandchildren, Rhonda (Michael) McFarland, Michelle (Rich) Michelson, Timothy Edwards, Christopher Edwards, Rachel Edwards; and her great-grandchildren, William West, Kristal West, Nathaniel Lee, Cheyenne Pendzinski, Evangeline Michelson, Autumn Michelson; and two great-great granddaughters, Alice and Hailey West.

Jeanette was deeply devoted to her family. She had a hand in raising several generations. No matter who you were, you either called her Ma or Gram out of love and respect for her. She was always there when any of us kids needed her.

In her spare time, Jeanette loved doing crafts; she was always making something pretty to make you feel special.

Jeanette was also a long-time member of St. Therese church in Aurora.

Funeral from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Therese Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Fr. Richard Kennedy, will officiate. Jeanette will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St. Aurora, IL 60506.

Please visit our interactive website at

www.daleidenmortuary.com where you can leave condolences for Jeanette's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 3, 2020
