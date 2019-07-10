Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
2501 E. Euclid Avenue
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Adams


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Adams Obituary
Jeanne Gertrude Adams, 96, formerly of Des Plaines, IL was born January 26, 1923 in Chicago to the late Peter and Adeline (nee Snyder) Karlis and passed away July 5, 2019 at Concordia Village in Springfield, IL. Jeanne was sent to California by the Bell Telephone Company in 1943 where she met her husband, Richard Adams. They were married in Oakland, CA in 1944. Jeanne was a retired school secretary who spent 26 years in the Elk Grove Township, District 59. Her first 5 years were at Higgins School, the district's first building, and the last 21 years were at Dempster Junior High in Mt. Prospect. Jeanne was the beloved wife of the late Richard Adams, a U.S. Navy Veteran who served in World War II; loving mother of Michael (Valerie) Adams of Jacksonville, IL and Jerry (Fran) Adams of Sugar Grove, IL; proud grandmother of Danielle (Dwayne) Miller of Somonauk, IL, Chad Adams of Jacksonville, IL, Bryan (Cassie) Adams of Montgomery, IL and Brett (Shiori) Adams of Honolulu, HI; cherished great-grandmother of Sami, Jessi and Jake Miller; Addy and Riley Adams and Tyler and Nico Adams and dear sister of the late George Karlis, a World War II U.S. Army Veteran. She was also a fond aunt, cousin and friend to many. Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 13 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Great Lakes Hospice Care, 924 Clocktower Drive, Springfield, IL 62702 are appreciated. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Download Now