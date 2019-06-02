Jeanne Ruth Olah, 94, of Aurora, passed away Saturday, June 01, 2019 at Asbury Gardens Nursing & Rehabilitation. She was born May 30, 1925 in Aurora, IL.Jeanne was a member of St. Joseph Church.She is survived by her husband Leo R. Olah; three children Cheryl Olah, Robert Olah, and Terry (Kim) Olah; two grandchildren Nick Olah and Stacy (Mark) Lazzara; and two great grandchildren Ashlyn and Averie.She was preceded in death by her parents Florence (May) and Robert Howe.Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10am at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY. Fr. Jerome Leake will officiate with interment at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday morning from 9am until the funeral hour at 10am at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Jeanne's family.Jeanne's family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Asbury Gardens for all the loving care Jeanne received while she was there.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church or Asbury Gardens. Published in the Aurora Beacon News from June 2 to June 3, 2019