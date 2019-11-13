|
|
Jeanette Tucker Bark, a longtime resident of Montgomery, IL, passed away November 8th, 2019, at Hillside Rehab and Care Center in Yorkville, IL at the age of 104. Jeanette was known for her love of gardening and her home was surrounded by beautiful flowers. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Clarence Bark, Jr., one sister, Shirley, and a brother, Glendon. Although she and Clarence had no children, they had 2 sets of Pomeranian dogs that were their babies. Jeanette is survived by many friends, numerous nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. Jeanette was born Sept. 6th, 1915 in Freedom Township, IL to Vernice A. Tucker and Grace Wiley Tucker. She lived in Earlville, IL prior to her moving to Aurora and then to Montgomery, IL, where she and Clarence built their home. Jeanette and Clarence loved to travel to historical places in the United States and Mexico, and especially had a fondness for the American Southwest. She and Clarence also loved Big Band music and often went dancing. Jeanette could tell some amazing stories of her fascinating life and her memory never failed her until the last month of her life. Per Jeanette's wishes, there will be no funeral and burial will be private. Her final resting place will be with her beloved husband at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Contributions in her honor may be made to the Montgomery Memorial Post 7542. Arrangements entrusted to Dieterle Memorial Home 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 13, 2019