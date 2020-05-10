Jeany Lim Intrain, 67, of Aurora passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at her home. She was born March 28, 1953 in Lugait Philippines.
Jeany was a devoted member of St. Peter Church and was a faithful member of several prayer groups.
She is survived by her husband, John Intrain and his four children, Sarah (Kevin) Chilelli, Andrea (Collin) Gravley, Emily (Mark) Chilelli, Laura Intrain and Jason Filar; his nine grandchildren; her three children, Kim Pagalan, Ian Pagalan, Pol Jan Pagalan; three sisters, Jean Lim Babatido, Susan Gabo Lim, Liny Lim Rafinnan; three brothers, Joseph Gabo Lim, Wellie Gabo Lim, Roger Gabo Lim; seven grandchildren, Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Magdalena (Gabo) and Sulpicio Lim; three brothers, Manuel Gabo Lim, Elvis Gabo Lim, Lino Gabo Lim.
Due to current restrictions a private family visitation will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500
Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to St. Peter Church Fr. Joachim Tyrtania will officiate with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Jeany's family.
Published in Beacon News on May 10, 2020.