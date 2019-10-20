Home

Services
St Patrick's Church
406 Walnut St
Yorkville, IL 60560
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Parrish
Yorkville, IL
Resources
Jeffery Alan Szymczak


1964 - 2019
Jeffery Alan Szymczak Obituary
Jeffery Szymczak of Aurora,IL Passed away Thursday September 19th, 2019 at Mercy Center. He was born on October 20th 1964 in Aurora. He served in the Navy as a Structural Mechanic at Glenview Naval Air Station. Aslo stationed in Alaska,Hawaii and Japan. He took over Econo Pest & Termite Inspection in 2013 after his fathers passing. He held a Real Estate license with Best Homes In Fox Valley and worked at Murphy's gas station.

He is survived by his mother Carolyn Szymczak,two Brothers John and James Szymczak, Sister-in-law Heather, two nephews and four nieces.

Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Parrish in Yorkville on Oct. 25 at 10 am. Mt. Olivet cemetery to follow.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.