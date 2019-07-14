Home

Jeffery David Osman


1970 - 2019
Jeffery David Osman Obituary
Jeffery David Osman, 49, of North Carolina, formerly of Aurora, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 after a courageous battle with liver disease. He was born February 6, 1970 in Aurora.

He was a 1987 graduate of Kaneland High School and worked as an engineer for 20 years at Solid Works Corporation.

Jeffery is survived by his daughters, Molly and Layne; mother, Kathy Osman; sisters, Chris (Monty) Jahns and Lora Gigl; mother of his children, Jennifer Ward Osman as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Osman and brother-in-law, John Gigl.

According to Jeffery's wishes, his body was donated to the Anatomical Gift Association. His services will be private.

Memorials may be made to the Jeff Osman Memorial Fund which donations can be made to 124 S. Main Street, Davidson, NC 28036 or at any Fifth Third Bank branch for the education of Molly and Layne.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 14, 2019
